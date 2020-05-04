Now is right time for asset allocation, avoid taking any drastic steps: Rahul Jain

Rahul Jain

As markets in India and across the globe strongly feel the pinch of the COVID-19 pandemic — which could trigger the worst economic fallout since the Great Depression as warned by the IMF chief — investors are scouting ways to protect their portfolio from taking a further hit. While some are contemplating an exit, others are planning to stop making fresh investments.

However, testing times such as these are a reminder of whether core tenets of investing have been adhered to or not, and one among them is asset allocation. One of the most widely used phrases in the investment parlance, asset allocation refers to the strategic spreading of your investments in various asset classes to balance out risk against reward. By diversifying your portfolio, you minimise the risk of losses when the markets turn turtle.

Minimising losses with the right asset allocation

The market mayhem triggered by COVID-19 has wiped out gains made over the years and has shaken the confidence of investors. While none has escaped the bloodbath, the heartburn is less for investors like Praveen who have got their asset allocation right.

The 50-year-old investor from Kolkata has spread his investments across equities, debt and fixed-income instruments. As a result, his portfolio has been able to stand the storm with gusto. The losses from equities have been largely negated by debt and fixed-income instruments.

Provision for maintaining enough liquidity

Be it the dotcom bubble at the start of the millennium, the financial crisis of 2008 or the one we have now, liquidity has been at the centre stage of investors’ concern. With economic activities coming to a grinding halt and job losses looming large, maintaining adequate liquidity for meeting day-to-day expenses is a herculean task.

Diverting funds from long-term goals such as children’s higher education and retirement to maintain liquidity at hand can not only hurt them but also result in a shortfall in the final corpus. To keep such risks at bay and tide over a crisis like the one we have now, it’s crucial to set up an emergency corpus and make provision for liquidity by parking money in instruments like liquid funds and even bank fixed-deposits for that matter.

Not only returns from liquid funds are more than a bank savings account, but since they invest in money market securities with a maturity period of 91 days, they are relatively guarded against interest rate risk. Also, they can be redeemed on a T+1 basis.

On the other hand, bank FDs offer assured returns and when needed can be easily liquidated before maturity, by paying a certain penalty. Investing in these instruments ensures you don’t end up compromising on your long-term life goals.

The Final Word

Note that the current market downturn is a result of fear among investors triggered by COVID-19 and a halt in economic activities worldwide. 2020 and the subsequent years will see a recovery phase, and those who stay put now will surely be rewarded for their patience in the long-run.

It’s essential now to have a long-term view of your investments and avoid acting under an impulse. If you have made fundamentally-sound investments, be patient and continue with them. Before taking any drastic step, talk to your financial advisor.

Stay safe, remain invested!

(The author is Head, Edelweiss Wealth Management)

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.