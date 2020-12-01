November best month for US stock market in 30 years, says Mohamed A El-Erian

November turned out to be a great month for the US stock market with all three indices - S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq - gaining over 10 percent month-on-month. The tremendous rise in equities was coupled with a sharp fall in volatility and essentially unchanged yield on 10-year government bonds for the month, noted Mohamed A El-Erian, Chief Economic Adviser, Allianz.



Notable aspects of the November #markets on this last day of trading include:

A great month for #stocks, with all 3 US indices gaining above 10%;

A sharp fall in volatility as measured by the #VIX; and

An essentially unchanged yield on 10-year government bonds for the month pic.twitter.com/BuYc3DmpeI

During the month, 464 stocks from the S&P 500 pack advanced, the largest share for any month since the April resurgence. In contrast, only 212 stocks from S&P 500 gained ground in October, while just 153 stocks advanced in the month of September.

According to El-Erian, the trifecta of favourable vaccine news, confirmation from Central Banks of their intention to increase liquidity injections, and

the corresponding reinforcement of the associated investor conditioning helped US market post the unprecedented rally.

"Companies and governments have issued a record $9.7 trillion of bonds and other debts this year, as extraordinary support from the Federal Reserve and other Central Banks fueled a borrowing bonanza," El-Erian noted.

"The huge sums reflect how the Fed and its peers, by slashing interest rates and buying trillions of dollars of fixed income securities, have helped borrowers ride out the tough times caused by the global pandemic. As markets have recovered from panic-stricken levels in March, the extra yields or spreads investors demand to hold riskier securities compared with safe government debt has also compressed," he added.

Consequently, November turned out to be the best month for US stocks since early 1987.

Also of note, a very good month for Bitcoin that will further excite holders because it included a rapid rebound from a sharp retracement along with decoupling from gold.