App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 12:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Novartis down 2% after its injection manufacturer received a show cause notice

Themis has been manufacturing Diclofenac 1 ml injection under Voveran brand since 2015 and has been marketed by the Company in India based on regulatory approvals granted to them earlier.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Novartis India down 2 percent intraday Friday after its injection manufacturer, Themis Medicare received a show cause notice from drug licensing authority.

"Themis has intimated the company on July 12, 2018 that they are in receipt of a show cause notice dated July 11 , 2018 from the drug licensing authority at Daman, wherein they were directed to not manufacture the said product until the matter is decided, comapny said in release.

Themis has been manufacturing Diclofenac 1 ml injection under Voveran brand since 2015 and has been marketed by the Company in India based on regulatory approvals granted to them earlier.

The company has sold over 11 O million ampoules of this SKU with no serious adverse events reported.

Themis is independently pursuing a writ petition already filled by them in the Delhi High Court pertaining to the said issue.

At 11:26 hrs the share was quoting at Rs 652.50, down Rs 11.90, or 1.79 percent.
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 12:39 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Novartis India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.