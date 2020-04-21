Not much to read in this market, a lot will depend on govt stimulus: Ajay Srivastava

There are good and bad days and there is nothing much to read in this market which suffered sharp sell-off today, said Ajay Srivastava, CEO, Dimensions Corporate Finance Service in a chat with CNBC TV-18.

A sharp sell-off in equities made sectors such as bank, finance, auto and metal bleed on April 21.

"We should not look at the fall in banking stocks in isolation, but we should look at what had been happening in the last few days. There will be good days and bad days in a market. We should not read too much as there are days when there are no visible triggers. There is nothing to tell us this is a good time or bad time to buy banking stocks," Srivastava said.

He said a lot will depend on the government's move on the revival of the economy.

"If there is no robust and significant package, then it does not matter which segment of the market you are hiding in. It will all go down. If you are betting big on government package, you can buy stocks like SRF and telecom stocks. However, I would not recommend buying infra and cement stocks. If a robust government package does not come, then we can touch the lows of 7,500 again," Srivastava said.

However, the market has been showing some resilience of late as it rose from the lows, around 7,500.

"Market has been very exuberant. It believes the problem is short term and people have bought stocks hoping there will be a quick opening of the economy. SEBI regulation of restricting the shorts has also helped," Srivastava said.

Some sectors, especially pharma have been creating a lot of buzz in the recent turmoil in the market as analysts believe COVID-19 will have little impact on the sector.

"I have holding in pharma stocks but I am not buying anything as of now. People should buy pharma stocks because they are likely to be stable for at least a year or so, even though it is subject to government restrictions, etc.," said Srivastava.

Shares of Bajaj Finance suffered strong losses on April 21 in intraday trade, but Srivastava said it is not only about Bajaj Finance but the whole NBFC theme is under threat at this point in time.

He added that Bajaj Finance was hugely expensive at over 10 times of its book-value. "Even today, it traded at around 6 times its book-value, so while there is no issue with the franchise there is also the fact of the valuation viz-a-viz market. Bajaj Finance is perhaps one of the most expensive stocks of the world and it has repercussions, especially when the mood is 'sell on the rise and buy on dips'. It should stabilise around

book value 3-4 times," he said.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.