Not looking to add FMCG stocks at current valuations: Kotak MF

Harsha Upadhyaya, CIO-equity at Kotak Mutual Fund is of the clear view that would continue to hold on to select FMCG stocks but would avoid adding fresh because valuations in many of the stocks are very expensive.

"To an extent, if there is new money coming into the market there is a possibility that incremental money would go into some of the sectors or businesses where valuation is more of a comfort. Therefore, we are not looking to add FMCG companies or consumer oriented companies but selectively we have some positions and we will continue to hold on to them,” he said.

On the commercial vehicle space, he said, “We continue to remain negative on CV space because the recovery is not forthcoming. We are not seeing a great improvement in the economic growth or trade numbers. So, to that extent the old capacity, which had improved because of efficiency due to GST implementation is more than sufficient for next few quarters and that is why we believe that new demand may not come in.”

With regards to two-wheelers also there are some issues yet to be resolved, said Upadhyaya. However, compared to four-wheelers or other segments of the auto market, two-wheelers offer much better valuation cushion. "There may be some position that one could build at current levels or at lower levels because once these things get resolved, the valuation cushion that is there is going to come handy and one could see better returns from the two-wheeler space," he added.

When asked about correction seen in global markets, he said some of the markets were expensive in terms of valuations and that could be a reason for them to correct. However, India had too has seen some of that global investor selling. "We saw a cumulative selling of about $1.3 billion last week. However, today along with Asian market cues, we have also seen our markets moving up,” he said, adding that this kind of volatility is expected to remain," he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

"Therefore, it is early to call one way or the other. The coronavirus spread has threatened to become a pandemic now. So, to that extent we need to see how this issue progresses over the next couple of weeks and then only we will be able to quantify the impact it will have,” added Upadhyaya.