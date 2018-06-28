Not a bear market, we are in a mature bull market: JPMorgan

While S&P BSE Sensex might be down by about 3 percent from its all-time high, and Nifty be nearly 5 percent from its lifetime high of 11,171, but Bharat Iyer, MD, JP Morgan said in an interview to CNBC-TV18 that we are in a bear market but a more matured phase of a bull market.

“When we started the year with expectations of low returns and high volatility. The Nifty 5o in a way has risen from 10,000 in the beginning of the year to 10,600 now, a return of 6-7 percent. The index will hit 11,300 through course of the year amid volatility,” said Iyer.

The volatility is likely to continue and midcaps are vulnerable at current levels which are likely to stay in that state for some more time, thanks to excess valuations, rising cost of capital and global tensions.

“Cost of capital will remain a concern for the next 2-3 years as the RBI is likely to hike rates 2-3 times a year. Earnings growth will have to do all the heavy lifting; hence, investors should be cautious of multiples,” he said.

After a strong rally in the year, 2017 Iyer advises investors to pare down their expectations from the market in the next 2 years or so. “A 10-12 percent return will be very good for equity investors amid headwinds related to rising cost of capital both locally and globally,” he said.

He further added that “I am not calling for a bear market but we have to appreciate that we are in a very mature market of bull phase which means the return expectations have to moderate.”

Commenting on the midcaps and which stocks to buy, Iyer said that investors should look at quality names in the midcap space. “We feel that earnings are going to compound in the 2-3 years by over 15-20 percent. And, there are companies which could see that kind of compounding in earnings and any correction in those could be used as a buying opportunity,” he said.

While for other where the rerating happening due to other reasons might remain under pressure because earnings growth or recovery will play an important role in driving prices.