App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Not a bear market, we are in a mature bull market: JPMorgan

Commenting on the midcaps and which stocks to buy, Iyer said that investors should look at quality names in the midcap space

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

While S&P BSE Sensex might be down by about 3 percent from its all-time high, and Nifty be nearly 5 percent from its lifetime high of 11,171, but Bharat Iyer, MD, JP Morgan said in an interview to CNBC-TV18 that we are in a bear market but a more matured phase of a bull market.

“When we started the year with expectations of low returns and high volatility. The Nifty 5o in a way has risen from 10,000 in the beginning of the year to 10,600 now, a return of 6-7 percent. The index will hit 11,300 through course of the year amid volatility,” said Iyer.

The volatility is likely to continue and midcaps are vulnerable at current levels which are likely to stay in that state for some more time, thanks to excess valuations, rising cost of capital and global tensions.

“Cost of capital will remain a concern for the next 2-3 years as the RBI is likely to hike rates 2-3 times a year. Earnings growth will have to do all the heavy lifting; hence, investors should be cautious of multiples,” he said.

Bharat Iyer
Bharat Iyer
Head - Research|JP Morgan

After a strong rally in the year, 2017 Iyer advises investors to pare down their expectations from the market in the next 2 years or so. “A 10-12 percent return will be very good for equity investors amid headwinds related to rising cost of capital both locally and globally,” he said.

He further added that “I am not calling for a bear market but we have to appreciate that we are in a very mature market of bull phase which means the return expectations have to moderate.”

Commenting on the midcaps and which stocks to buy, Iyer said that investors should look at quality names in the midcap space. “We feel that earnings are going to compound in the 2-3 years by over 15-20 percent. And, there are companies which could see that kind of compounding in earnings and any correction in those could be used as a buying opportunity,” he said.

While for other where the rerating happening due to other reasons might remain under pressure because earnings growth or recovery will play an important role in driving prices.
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 01:12 pm

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty #Sensex

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.