Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Northern Arc Capital in talks with PE funds to raise Rs 600 crore ahead of IPO

Funds raised through pre-IPO placement will be used to strengthen business ahead of Northern Arc's IPO

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Non-banking financial company Northern Arc Capital has been in talks with private equity funds to raise Rs 600 crore via pre-IPO placement, reports CNBC-TV18 quoting sources.

Sources told channel that the bids for pre-IPO fund raising were opened on Wednesday and the microfinance lender has received interest from 8-10 PE funds.

Funds raised through pre-IPO placement will be used to strengthen business ahead of Northern Arc's IPO.

CNBC-TV18 sources learned existing investors Standard Chartered PE, Leapfrog & Eight Roads are going to dilute stake in the company.

Credit Suisse, Axis Capital and ICICI Securities are bankers for Northern Arc deal.

Northern Arc Capital is yet to respond to CNBC-TV18's query on the subject.
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 12:26 pm

IPO - News #markets #Northern Arc Capital

