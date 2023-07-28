Nomura’s head of executive sales arrested for smuggling watches

A search of his residence in an upscale residential complex in Kolata was carried out later, and he was found to have 34 such luxury watches in his possession. (Representational image; Photo by jonathan emili/Pexels)

Samir Sheth, head of executive sales at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India), has been been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle in high-end watches, according to a person aware of the development.

The company hasn't confirmed or denied the arrest when asked to comment.

Last week, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested a Mumbai resident at the Kolkata airport for carrying a Greubel Forsey watch without declaring it to the customs authorities. These watches attract a customs duty of above 36 percent.

A search of his residence in an upscale complex in Kolata unearthed 34 such luxury watches, which some reports said were worth over Rs 30 crore.

Also read: Nomura pushes back RBI rate cut call by 4 months, hikes FY24 inflation forecast by 50 bps

Watches from premium foreign brands, including Greubel Forsey, Purnell, Louis Vuitton, MB and F, Mad, Rolex, Audemars Piguet, and Richard Mille were found in the house, the Mumbai Zonal Unit of DRI said in a release.

Greubel Forsey featured on the art and luxury business Christie’s list of ten independent watchmakers a person needs to know.

The Swiss high-end watch company, founded in 2004, describes itself as “sculptors of time, choreographers of the passing hours and architects of watch movement – with a screwdriver for a brush, a propelling-pencil for a quill, and steel or gold as our support”.

Reports said Sheth would wear the watches to transport them into India and insist they were old pieces to evade customs duties.

Under the baggage rules, used personal effects (excluding jewellery) required for satisfying daily necessities of life are duty-free. “The goods over and above the free allowances shall be chargeable to customs duty 35% + an education cess of 3% i.e. to say the effective rate is 36.05%,” reads a section explaining the baggage rule on a government website.