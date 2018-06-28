App
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2018 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nomura upbeat on United Spirits’ recent stake buy in HipBar; maintains neutral stance

United Spirits on June 25, 2018 said it has acquired 26 percent stake in HipBar, an electronic payment platform servicing alcoholic beverage industry, for Rs 27 crore.

Global research firm Nomura has maintained its neutral stance on United Spirits with a target of Rs 629 per share.

Commenting on its recent acquisition, HipBar, the firm said that the buyout is a step in the right direction and will help USL tap into the e-commerce segment.

The company has subscribed to 4,567,568 equity shares of Hip Bar at Rs 59.11 per equity share, United Spirits Ltd (USL) said in a regulatory filing.

Hip Bar, which serves the needs of beverage alcohol industry and its consumers through the HipBar Mobile Wallet and delivery app, had a turnover of Rs 8,108 in the financial year ended March 31, 2017. Its net worth was at Rs 3,81,45,431, the filing added.

USL, which is a part of Diageo group, said HipBar's platform should provide growth opportunities for its on-line, ecommerce route to market.

Overall, the company is optimistic on USL’s growth prospects in the liquor industry.

At 12:19 hrs United Spirits was quoting at Rs 670.35, down Rs 9.10, or 1.34 percent, on the BSE. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 685.90 and an intraday low of Rs 666.10.
First Published on Jun 28, 2018 01:23 pm

