Nomura Singapore picks up 9.5 lakh shares in Eris Lifesciences

Foreign brokerage firm Nomura Singapore picked up 9,50,000 shares of Eris Lifesciences at the price of Rs 410 per share through a bulk deal on BSE on November 15.

The pharmaceutical company, on November 7, had reported a 9 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 92.71 crore in Q2FY20 against 85.50 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company's sales stood at Rs 280.46 crore in Q2FY20, rising 8 percent YoY from Rs 260.56 crore that it had reported in Q2FY19.

The standalone net profit of the company rose nearly 9 percent to Rs 91.53 crore in the September quarter of FY20 against Rs 83.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2018.

Standalone sales rose 13.22 percent to Rs 268.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2019 against Rs 237.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2018.