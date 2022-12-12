Nomura sees Asian equities shining on capital inflows and growth prospects

Nomura believes Asia could emerge as an outperformer in 2023 after global concerns recede, on the back of capital inflows and better growth prospects.

It expects a far better 2023, driven by China’s reopening and recovery and as the US Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle approaches the end.

Even Mark Matthews, Managing Director at Julius Baer, reportedly sees reopening of Chinese market to be better than expectations.

Nomura explained that the recessions in the US or Europe in 2023 will mean that a growing Asia will likely be the outperformer.

It elaborated that a challenging first half of 2023 for Asian economies, with recessions in the US and Europe, could lead to a deeper downturn in exports, destocking of inventory and disappointment over growth relative to consensus.

Having said that, once the global dust settles, Nomura believes Asia will outperform, by attracting large capital inflows due to its better growth prospects and stronger fundamentals. Additionally, a cyclical China recovery could foster a more favourable outlook for Northeast Asian economies, according to the global brokerage firm but it sees India and parts of Southeast Asia as the champions in medium term. “Asian stocks (relative to US) have local catalysts, valuations support, and a better fundamental outlook, while investor positioning is light and balance sheets are strong,” Nomura said in its report. It also highlighted that the fund allocations to Emerging Market equities and foreign ownership is close to multi-year lows in most markets. Even as the first quarter of 2023 is likely to be choppy due to weak US or China data and the US Federal Reserve’s late-cycle hikes, Nomura is of the opinion that Asian investors could use this volatility as an opportunity to raise exposure. Read here | Daily Voice | Varun Lohchab of HDFC Securities sees midcap, smallcap opportunities in five sunrise sectors The brokerage firm is tactically overweight on China, while it has also upgraded Korea to an overweight stance. Further, it has upgraded MSCI Hong Kong to neutral but downgraded Indonesia to neutral. While Nomura has maintained its neutral stance on Thailand and India. Whereas it has remained underweight on MSCI Singapore and Philippines. Meanwhile, Timothy Moe of Goldman Sachs believes valuations in China and Korea are more compelling right now. But Moe added that for India, outperforming global peers in 2023 will be tough, as per an interview with CNBC-TV18. However, CNBC-TV18’s interaction with the market veteran Sunil Singhania let on a slightly different view. He feels that investors will look at China to trim positions to allocate to India.

