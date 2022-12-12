 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nomura sees Asian equities shining on capital inflows and growth prospects

Moneycontrol News
Dec 12, 2022 / 08:27 AM IST

Nomura is tactically overweight on China, while it has also upgraded Korea to an overweight stance.

Nomura believes Asia could emerge as an outperformer in 2023 after global concerns recede, on the back of capital inflows and better growth prospects.

It expects a far better 2023, driven by China’s reopening and recovery and as the US Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle approaches the end.

Even Mark Matthews, Managing Director at Julius Baer, reportedly sees reopening of Chinese market to be better than expectations.

Nomura explained that the recessions in the US or Europe in 2023 will mean that a growing Asia will likely be the outperformer.

It elaborated that a challenging first half of 2023 for Asian economies, with recessions in the US and Europe, could lead to a deeper downturn in exports, destocking of inventory and disappointment over growth relative to consensus.

