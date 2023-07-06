Nomura raises TP for SAMIL by 15% following Yachiyo's 4W-business buy

According to the analysts, this acquisition will help SAMIL help them strengthen its relationship with Japanese OEMs.

Samvardhana Motherson International’s subsidiary SMRP V acquiring the four-wheeler business of Yachiyo Industry (Y4W) has led to brokerage Nomura raising its target price for SAMIL by 15 percent to Rs 105.

Their earlier target price was Rs 90. Yachiyo Industry is the subsidiary of Honda Motor.

The analysts said that they found the price at which it was acquired also more attractive compared to earlier acquisitions such as SAS Autosystemtechnik. This latest buy is coming at <1.5x trailing FY23 EV/EBITDA while SAS [link] was acquired at ~5.2x EV/EBITDA.

Y4W will be demerged from Yachiyo Industry and SMRP V will acquire 81% stake for ~JPY19bn (~EUR117mn).

“We believe this is a good acquisition given the high potential of sunroof systems, and entry into Japanese customers. However, further upside can come from its ability to add new customers across Japan, USA and EU,” the analysts stated in their report.

According to them, Japanese OEMs are likely to be the biggest beneficiary of a US recovery because of very low inventory. Added to that European Union growth estimates have also been revised upwards.

From this, they believe Honda is likely to see stronger 20 percent y-y volume growth in 2023F, which would benefit Y4W. “Even if we conservatively factor in FY23 revenue/ margins to remain stable till FY25F, we see EPS accretion of >7% for MOTHERSO, but this is likely to have upside. Our estimates also do not factor in the acquisition of SAS (link) where we had expected EPS accretion of >5% in the first year itself,” they wrote.

Y4W reported revenue/EBITDA of EUR824mn/EUR94mn in FY23 and has a net cash balance sheet, noted the analysts.

“Y4W is a key supplier to Honda (~90% of revenue; 7267 JP, Neutral) for its sunroof (~9% global market share) and fuel tank requirements. It has strong R&D capabilities with 3 R&D centres and 13 manufacturing facilities across 8 countries,” the analysts wrote.

“Sunroof systems have high growth potential globally, with increasing adoption across segments. It is also developing next gen products like lightweight tail gate module, etc,” they added.

