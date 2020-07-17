Nomura raises target price of RIL, sees a 19% upside; here's why

Brokerages and analysts bullish are bullish on Reliance Industries following its debt-free status, a healthy balance sheet and a strong growth outlook.

Japanese brokerage firm Nomura has a 'buy' recommendation on the oil-to-retail conglomerate, raising the target price to Rs 2,200 from Rs 1,900, which is a 19 percent upside from the stock's previous day's closing of Rs 1,843.40 on NSE.

"RIL is our preferred pick in India oil & gas. RIL is now outperforming the benchmark Nifty for the sixth year. From the lows in March, RIL is up 110 percent against Nifty's 41 percent rise. From end-2014, when this cycle began, RIL is up 4.1 times against the Nifty’s rise of 30 percent," Nomura said.

"While the run has been very strong, and valuations are getting rich, we believe the outperformance may sustain. Despite a subdued FY21F (weak energy business, COVID-19 impact), we expect a 29 percent CAGR in consolidated earnings over FY20-23F. Also, investor appetite is strong for consumer business. While institutional holding in RIL has been rising, we believe there is under-ownership, given the sharp rise in RIL’s weight in Nifty," Nomura said.

Nomura said as RIL's very large capex cycle drew to a close, earning increased for the energy business initially followed by sharp rises for Jio/Retail.

The brokerage has updated its model for recent stake sales and the impact of extended lockdown.

It has cut FY21/22F earnings estimates by 16 percent/9 percent due to prevailing weak refining/chemical margins, and also a lower remaining stake in Jio (67 percent against 90 percent earlier).

"The outlook for Jio has improved significantly with a large stake sale and strategic tie-ups with Facebook and Google. Accordingly, we raise our EV/EBITDA multiple for Jio to 11 times (9 times earlier). We also rolled forward our SOTP valuation to Sep-22F (from Mar-22F earlier). The stock currently trades at 14.9 times FY23F P/E," said Nomura.

Nomura said RIL's outperformance has also been driven by a sharp growth in new consumer businesses of Jio and Retail.

"With nearly 49 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in FY20, consumer businesses’ contribution to RIL’s aggregate EBITDA grew from 3 percent in FY17 to 35 percent in FY20. Further, we expect the share of consumer businesses in RIL’s consolidated EBITDA to increase to 52 percent by FY22F," said Nomura.

"Compared to the energy business, we note that there is an increased investor willingness to attribute a higher value to these new businesses."

The recent nearly 10 percent stake purchase by Facebook in Jio Platforms, not only improves the outlook for Jio but also for the retail business as the business can leverage the extensive reach of Whatsapp for the rollout of new commerce initiatives, it said.

Nomura also pointed out that Reliance is working on a transaction to strike a strategic partnership with Saudi Aramco for a 20 percent stake sale in ‘oil to chemicals’ (O2C segment, comprising refining, petchem and a majority stake in fuel retail) at a valuation of $75 billion.

Key downside risks that may impede the achievement of RIL's target price include further deterioration in refining margins, continued weakness in petrochemical margins, sharper rupee appreciation against the dollar, lower than expected R-Jio profitability and slowdown in Reliance Retail's growth, Nomura said.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.