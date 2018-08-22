App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2018 12:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nomura raises Nifty June 2019 target to 11,892; these are the 30 stocks in its model portfolio

The global investment bank prefers companies that present long-term growth prospects and business models that can sustain high return on equity

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Global brokerage firm, Nomura has raised its June 2019 target for the Nifty to 11,892, based on a roll-forward on 16 times estimated earnings for FY20.

In the backdrop of challenging and uncertain macroeconomic factors, Nomura has constructed a portfolio using a bottom-up approach.

The global investment bank prefers companies that present long-term growth prospects and business models that can sustain high return on equity.

The strong run-up in many such stocks on a year-to-date basis has led to stretched valuations that imply an expectation of very high growth, leaving little scope for a slip.

Given high valuations, Nomura remains underweight on consumer staples. It is overweight on auto stocks and select retail bank stocks and NBFCs.

Nomura has also selected a few potential turnaround prospects in its model portfolio, where expectations are low and valuations are comforting. It is overweight on healthcare and select corporate banks.

The 30 stocks in Nomura's model portfolio include Maruti Suzuki India, M&M, Hero MotoCorp, Crompton Greaves, Cummins India, Shree Cements, ITC, Dabur India, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI, L&T, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, and JustDial, among others.

share tips
First Published on Aug 22, 2018 12:57 pm

tags #Market Edge #MARKET OUTLOOK

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.