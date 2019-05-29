App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 29, 2019 10:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nomura sets Nifty FY20 target at 12,250 on Modi's victory

Top five stocks according to Nomura are ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, L&T, Concor and State Bank of India

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Nomura has set Nifty's FY20 target at 12,250 as favourable election outcome has led to the re-rating of market multiples, the global investment bank said in a note last week.

However, the current slowdown in economic growth and its impact on the near-term earnings limit the scope for the valuation multiples to move higher, at least in the near-term, it added.

Nomura continues to value the market at 16x one-year forward earnings to arrive at March 2020 Nifty target of 12,250. Its previous target for December 2019 was at 12,170.

In terms of portfolio changes, the global investment bank raised its weight in corporate banks and insurance companies. It has increased exposure in infrastructure companies but remains underweight on cement.

related news

Nomura upgraded OMCs to overweight, but remained underweight on healthcare and downgraded auto to neutral.

Top five stocks according to Nomura are ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, L&T, Concor and State Bank of India.

A decisive mandate for BJP-led NDA is a key policy enabler that will accelerate infra spend momentum, Nomura said. This coupled with a stable macro environment and inexpensive valuations make capex-linked companies attractive, it added.

“Economic slowdown presents a near-term risk to earnings. However, we remain constructive on the earnings growth for the broader market from a medium-term perspective,” said the note.

What should we expect in terms of medium-term policy?

Well, a clear mandate for the BJP-led NDA alliance implies that the government policies have resulted in a political dividend. Hence, the new government is likely to continue with the existing policies, said the note.

There is likely to be continued focus on infrastructure development, schemes targeting the poor and rural India. Nomura expects an increased focus on agriculture during the NDA Government’s second tenure as the current government had stated its intention to double farm income by 2022.

nomura

On the macroeconomic policy, the government is likely to keep a tight leash on inflation and make efforts to meet its fiscal deficit target at least during the initial phase of its tenure.

“Active fiscal stimulus to revive economic growth may not be a priority. We expect the new government to address the liquidity concerns with NBFCs, which to an extent have adversely impacted economic growth,” said the note.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on May 29, 2019 10:54 am

tags #Narendra Modi #Nomura

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Nick Jonas announces Blood, a memoir of the Jonas Brothers' musical tr ...

Game of Thrones actor Kit Harington checks into rehab? Find out why

Katrina Kaif on Priyanka Chopra's exit from Bharat: I am unaware of wh ...

Arjun Kapoor gives befitting reply to a troll who called him 'double s ...

Rangoli Chandel compares Kangana Ranaut's Queen to Mother India

Deepika Padukone's thoughts on legalising same-sex marriage is a need ...

Tara Sutaria shares her childhood picture and it reminded us of Taimur ...

Panga: Kangana Ranaut goes into ‘Kabaddi’ mode in this latest stil ...

Kejriwal Admits Modi Wave 'Rubbed Off on Delhi' But Insists AAP Will W ...

Huawei May Call Its Android Alternative Ark OS, if The EU Trademark Fi ...

Huma Qureshi Joins Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell in Zack Snyder's 'Army ...

The Paradox of Rahul Gandhi: Why Congress's Biggest Weakness is Also I ...

Been an Emotional Roller Coaster: Former Aussie Spinner Robertson on B ...

Cat Suits to Tutus: A Look at Serena Williams' Most Badass Fashion Sta ...

Storm Hannah Reveals Prehistoric Forest in UK Beach, Hidden from Sight ...

Sonal Chauhan Denies Being in a Relationship with Cricketer KL Rahul

Dream11 For ICC World Cup 2019: How to Play, Earn Points, Change in Ru ...

Modi 2.0 Cabinet: Expect the unexpected as PM decides on composition o ...

Modi 2.0 Cabinet: Time for bold reforms; resized restructure

PM Modi to host Chinese president Xi Jinping for an informal summit, s ...

BIMSTEC invite ‘not a snub to Pakistan’, underscores India’s Nei ...

With Modi 2.0 set to take office, here are some constructive suggestio ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex flat, Nifty holds 11,900; PSU banks, met ...

Hindustan Copper shares rise after state-run firm's net profit jumps 8 ...

Manpasand Beverages hits lower circuit for third day in a row; stock d ...

Stay away from pharma stocks, specifically Sun Pharma, says stock expe ...

Rajasthan Congress in disarray; all guns trained on Ashok Gehlot for f ...

Payal Tadvi suicide case: All three accused doctors arrested for abett ...

Two-member NIA team reaches Colombo to probe possible Islamic State li ...

Jet Airways revival: Asking banks to write-off Rs 8,500-cr outstanding ...

Vijay, Ajith, Suriya, Vikram and Sivakarthikeyan teaming up with young ...

French Open 2019: Erratic serves, piling double faults prove Jelena Os ...

Climate change: Indian forests resilient to large shifts in rainfall, ...

Writer-actor Dhruv Sehgal on his struggle to hold on to the Little Thi ...

Huawei's alternative operating system to Android may be called Ark OS: ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.