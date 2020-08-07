Nomura Investment, Capital Income Builder acquire 1.9% stake in Mindspace REIT

Nomura Investment on August 7 acquired 62,63,200 units in Mindspace Business Parks REIT at Rs 302.45 per unit via open market transactions.

Capital Income Builder also bought 51,81,400 units in Mindspace at Rs 303.44 per share, bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange showed.

In total, Nomura Investment and Capital Income Builder picked up 1.9 percent stake.

Mindspace REIT listed with double digit premium at Rs 304 on the BSE and closed at Rs 303.87, a 10.5 percent premium over issue price of Rs 275 per unit.

Among other deals, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore bought 6,88,800 shares in Century Textiles (representing 0.61 percent of its total paid-up equity capital) at Rs 317.45 per share.