Last Updated : Aug 07, 2020 10:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nomura Investment, Capital Income Builder acquire 1.9% stake in Mindspace REIT

Mindspace REIT listed with a double digit premium at Rs 304 on the BSE and closed at Rs 303.87, a 10.5 percent premium over issue price of Rs 275 per unit

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Nomura Investment on August 7 acquired 62,63,200 units in Mindspace Business Parks REIT at Rs 302.45 per unit via open market transactions.

Capital Income Builder also bought 51,81,400 units in Mindspace at Rs 303.44 per share, bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange showed.

In total, Nomura Investment and Capital Income Builder picked up 1.9 percent stake.

Mindspace REIT listed with double digit premium at Rs 304 on the BSE and closed at Rs 303.87, a 10.5 percent premium over issue price of Rs 275 per unit.

Among other deals, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore bought 6,88,800 shares in Century Textiles (representing 0.61 percent of its total paid-up equity capital) at Rs 317.45 per share.

General Insurance Corporation of India sold 1,95,555 Rights Entitlement shares in Gateway Distriparks at Rs 12.55 per share. Habrok India Master offloaded 1,23,842 Rights Entitlement shares in Spencer's Retail at Rs 26.53 per share.
First Published on Aug 7, 2020 10:04 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Century Textiles #Mindspace Business Parks REIT

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.