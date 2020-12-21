Nomura cautious on Indian equities, sets Nifty target at 14,680 for 2021-end

Global brokerage firm Nomura is cautious on Indian equities for the year 2021 and has set the target for market benchmark Nifty at 14,680 by December 2021.

"Our Dec’21 Nifty target is 14,680 based on 19.5 times one-year-forward consensus earnings expectations," Nomura said.

Nomura highlighted that the high-frequency data indicating a revival is driven by pent-up demand and inventory stocks that are likely to subside over time.

"Consensus earnings growth expectations are high and market valuations are at the peak. Therefore, we are cautious and selective on Indian equities," Nomura said.

Strong inflow of foreign liquidity and expectations of a strong revival in growth and corporate earnings have driven up the market valuations, Nomura pointed out, adding that liquidity is likely to be supportive in the very near term, driven by expansion in global central bank (CB) balance sheets, but is likely to peak by March 2021.

"Strong liquidity can have a positive impact on fundamentals, provided it is supported by policy measures and improved sentiment. Markets seem hopeful, but we aren’t convinced yet of this impact," Nomura said.

Nomura believes the economic revival is not robust enough.

"High-frequency indicators showing recovery are materially impacted by pent-up demand and inventory-stocking as the economy opens up after the pandemic-induced lockdown that, we believe, may subside over the next two quarters," Nomura said.

"Further, the Street seems to be ignoring the potential impact of GDP contraction in 1HFY21 on future demand. We think the government bore just about 30 percent of the impact and most of the rest is borne by households and small businesses. Despite favourable liquidity conditions, credit growth and spreads have not improved thus far."

Nomura said it looks forward to increased government spending in the rest of FY21 and in FY22, which it thinks remains critical to drive the growth. The government’s ability to spend is supported by favourable external factors and strong liquidity at the moment.

Nomura has a bottom-up approach to its portfolio build-up.

"Our key themes include (1) Weak demand and pressure of commodity prices to weigh on consumption sector," Nomura said.

"Rural demand may remain relatively strong and structural changes in growth for IT and pharma are likely to lead to valuation expansion."

Nomura is overweight (OW) on IT, healthcare, infra/capital goods, metals and select financials.

The brokerage firm is underweight (UW) on consumer, autos, oil & gas.

The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.