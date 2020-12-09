No US Treasurys for JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said he would avoid investing in low-yielding Treasurys right now.

"I would not be a buyer of Treasurys. I think Treasurys at these rates, I wouldn’t touch them with a 10-foot pole," Dimon said at an annual Goldman Sachs financial services conference.

According to him, at a yield of just 0.9 percent, the 10-year Treasury offers little room to rally and a better opportunity may lie elsewhere.

Dimon’s comments were in response to a question from Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Ramsden about whether the markets were fairly priced.

The JPMorgan chief said that "bond spreads and most equity prices would be justified" if investor's base case - recovery led by the COVID vaccine - happens.

"There may be a bubble in small parts of the stock market, not all of it," Dimon said.

Despite his comments, Dimon acknowledged that institutions such as JPMorgan, which has $3.2 trillion in assets, have to purchase Treasurys and other low-yielding investments to earn a spread.

He admitted that low yield from fixed income instruments

are one reason that banks’ profitability and stock values have been under pressure since the pandemic began.