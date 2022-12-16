 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
No Santa rally for markets as central banks dampen peak rate hopes

Reuters
Dec 16, 2022 / 12:37 PM IST

Central banks in the United States, euro zone, Britain and Switzerland met on Wednesday and Thursday and all slowed the pace of aggressive rate moves.

Forget a year-end rally in financial markets. The message from major central banks is loud and clear: the battle to tame inflation is far from over.

But their signalling was not what markets, which have rallied hard in recent weeks on the notion of peak inflation and peak interest rates, wanted to hear.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said to expect more 50-basis-point rate increases for a period of time and that the ECB was not "pivoting" yet.

It hiked rates by 50 bps on Thursday after delivering two back-to-back 75 bps moves to tame double-digit inflation.

Government bond markets took a beating. As prices slid, the yields on interest rate-sensitive two-year German bonds surged 24 bps, their biggest one-day jump since 2008.