No re-inspection at Sun Pharma’s Halol unit sends stock soaring 9%

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries surged 9 percent during the day’s trade as investors cheered a regulatory development on the stock.

According to a report on CNBC-TV18, the company has received a voluntary action initiated (VAI) status for its Halol plant from US FDA.

For the uninitiated, VAI status would imply that there would be no re-inspection required at its Halol unit.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had issued three observations to the unit in February.

The drug major had last week posted around 7 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,308.96 crore for the quarter ending March on the back of revenue growth in India and emerging markets even as the US sales took a hit.