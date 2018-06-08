App
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2018 02:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

No re-inspection at Sun Pharma’s Halol unit sends stock soaring 9%

According to a report on CNBC-TV18, the company has received a voluntary action initiated (VAI) status for its Halol plant from US FDA.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries surged 9 percent during the day’s trade as investors cheered a regulatory development on the stock.

For the uninitiated, VAI status would imply that there would be no re-inspection required at its Halol unit.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had issued three observations to the unit in February.

The drug major had last week posted around 7 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,308.96 crore for the quarter ending March on the back of revenue growth in India and emerging markets even as the US sales took a hit.
First Published on Jun 8, 2018 02:26 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

