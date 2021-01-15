MARKET NEWS

No laughing matter: A stock with LMFO symbol to hit Nasdaq soon

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, a special purpose acquisition company, will trade under the symbol LMFO, a slang for Laughing my Face Off.

Moneycontrol News
January 15, 2021 / 01:04 PM IST

LMF Acquisition Opportunities (LMFAO), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), last week filed to raise $75 million in an IPO on Nasdaq. In its prospectus, the company said that following its listing, its Class A share will trade under the symbol LMFO. LMFO is a widely used slang and acronym for Laughing My Face Off.

In a recent report, Quartz highlighted that Nasdaq has a penchant for novelty symbols. On its website, the exchange has even listed its 10 favourites. Among the popular ones are Asian Tigers Fund’s GRR and Franklin Resources’ BEN.

"When I was at the Securities and Exchange Commission, there were a few marijuana-related penny stocks with clever symbols," Joshua White, a one-time financial economist at the SEC told Quartz.

The report also cited a 2009 paper by economists Alex Head, Gary Smith, and Julia Wilson where they found that stocks with quirky symbols tend to outperform the market. In the paper, the economists had tracked the returns of such stocks between 1984 and 2005.

"Perhaps a clever symbol is a sign of desperation rather than intelligence," the economists had concluded.

Another study by Princeton psychologists found that stock names that were easy to pronounce outperformed those whose names were complicated.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #markets #Nasdaq #world
first published: Jan 15, 2021 01:04 pm

