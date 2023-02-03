 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
No immediate impact on Adani entities’ credit profiles from Hindenburg report: Fitch Ratings

Moneycontrol News
Feb 03, 2023 / 01:31 PM IST

A Hindenburg Research report published on 24 January accused the Adani group firms of various purported malpractices. This led to a downfall in the share and bond prices of various group entities, despite the group publishing its response on 30 January 2023.

Fitch Ratings says there is no immediate impact on the ratings of the Fitch-rated Adani entities and their securities following the Hindenburg Research report alleging malpractices at India’s Adani group, and expects no material changes to its forecast cash flow.

There are also no near-term significant offshore bond maturities – earliest in June 2024 for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ, BBB-/Stable); December 2024 for Adani Green Energy Limited Restricted Group 1 (AGEL RG1, BB+/Stable); and 2026 or beyond for all other entities – reducing refinancing risks and near-term liquidity risks.

“Our ongoing monitoring will be looking closely at any major changes to the rated entities’ access to financing or cost of financing on a long-term basis, unfavourable regulatory/legal developments or ESG-related matters that could affect credit profiles,” Fitch Ratings said.

