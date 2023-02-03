No immediate impact on Adani entities’ credit profiles from Hindenburg report: Fitch Ratings

Adani group

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Fitch Ratings says there is no immediate impact on the ratings of the Fitch-rated Adani entities and their securities following the Hindenburg Research report alleging malpractices at India’s Adani group, and expects no material changes to its forecast cash flow.

There are also no near-term significant offshore bond maturities – earliest in June 2024 for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ, BBB-/Stable); December 2024 for Adani Green Energy Limited Restricted Group 1 (AGEL RG1, BB+/Stable); and 2026 or beyond for all other entities – reducing refinancing risks and near-term liquidity risks.

“Our ongoing monitoring will be looking closely at any major changes to the rated entities’ access to financing or cost of financing on a long-term basis, unfavourable regulatory/legal developments or ESG-related matters that could affect credit profiles,” Fitch Ratings said.

A Hindenburg Research report published on 24 January accused the Adani group firms of various purported malpractices. This led to a downfall in the share and bond prices of various group entities, despite the group publishing its response on 30 January 2023.

Fitch currently has ratings on eight entities/restricted groups within the Adani group - Adani Transmission Limited (BBB-/Stable); Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (senior secured US dollar notes rated at ‘BBB-’); APSEZ; Adani International Container Terminal Private Limited (senior secured US dollar notes rated at ‘BBB-’/Stable); Adani Transmission Restricted Group 1 (BBB-/Stable); Adani Green Energy Restricted Group 2 (senior secured US dollar notes ‘BBB-’/Stable); Adani Green Energy and Mumbai International Airport Limited (senior secured US dollar notes ‘BB+’/Stable).

Read More

This comes after Crisil Ratings said that it is keeping all its outstanding ratings on the group entities under “continuous surveillance”, according to a media report. India’s market regulator also met with ratings agencies to discuss Adani Group companies, Bloomberg reported.

Shares of Adani Group companies have taken a huge beating in the last couple weeks. Though, following the report some of the stocks saw a bit of recovery.

Fitch’s assessment of Adani Electricity reflects its regulated business across electricity generation, transmission and distribution, and supply businesses, which provide cash flow certainty. The regulations allow for pass-through of all operating and financing costs, limiting the impact on the credit profile even in the event of rising interest costs. AEML has low counterparty risk, while construction risk is also minimal as most planned investments are granular capex approved by the regulator, Fitch said.

Adani Transmission's business profile benefits from its regulated asset base, a payment-pooling mechanism for transmission assets, diversified counterparty exposure, and an established record in executing and operating transmission projects, Fitch said.

It expect EBITDA net leverage to remain around 5 times over the medium term, commensurate with its rating. However, a sustained rise in financing cost could weaken the moderate medium-term EBITDA interest cover, forecast by us at around 2.3x, reducing its rating headroom.

The rating agency said credit rating at ‘BBB-’ for Adani Ports are constrained by India’s BBB rating. Barring this constraint, the entities’ credit profiles would be commensurate with a ‘BBB’ rating.

Adani Ports’ underlying credit assessment reflects its status as India's largest commercial seaport operator, with most ports being primary ports of call in their respective regions, Fitch said.