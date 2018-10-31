App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 12:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

No fireworks: Sensex gave positive return only 5 times during Diwali month in last 10 years

The Sensex gained the most in October 2011, rising almost 10 percent for the month, followed by October 2017. The index rose over 5 percent.

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran @UttareshV
Whatsapp

You can choose to look at this glass either half empty or half full.

In the past ten years, the Sensex gave positive returns on 50 percent occasions in the Diwali month. The data was sourced from Ace Equity.

The Sensex gained the most in October 2011, rising almost 10 percent during the month, followed by October 2017. The index rose over 5 percent. The year 2017 was a stellar one as indices had one of their best performances, gaining around 25-30 percent.

Interestingly, the index was absolutely flat in October 2013.

Uttaresh Venkateshwaran
Uttaresh Venkateshwaran
Senior Sub Editor|Moneycontrol News

diwalireturns

On the other hand, the index fell the most in October 2008 posting a negative return of over 25 percent. This was in the aftermath of the recession that followed post Lehman Brothers filing for bankruptcy and led to a meltdown in global and domestic markets.

This is followed by October 2009, where the Sensex fell over 7 percent. The index fell the least in October 2016, where the index lost just about a percent.

An average of positives and negatives shows that the performance has largely been on the negative side though. An average of all negative returns shows the Sensex’s fall to be around 8 percent, while its gains stood around 5 percent.

The market in 2018 has had a tough year. Many factors were at play such as Punjab National Bank scam, fall in mid and smallcaps, introduction of additional surveillance measures on select stocks, trade war tensions, crude surge and rupee depreciation.

On a year-to-date basis, the market has fallen over 2 percent. It has wiped off all its gains from last year in the past two months. In the month preceding to Diwali (November 7, 2018), index has has already fallen around 7 percent in October.

Going forward, a heavy political calendar due to state elections and general elections will make the market move in a range, analysts at Axis Direct wrote in their report. This is likely till some clarity emerges on leadership trends at the Centre. “We would suggest investors to use the opportunity given by the correction in the market to load up on marquee growth-oriented stocks backed by proven management,” they added.

However, experts, in the long run expect the indices to perform well. Axis Direct stated that factors such as consistent monsoon and government thrust on reforms, among others, are likely to boost the market.

IIFL, meanwhile, expects corporate results to help the market surge ahead. “In the next three years, one could see 30 percent (earnings) growth and hence, the target by next year’s Diwali for Nifty is at 15,000,” Sanjiv Bhasin, EVP-Markets & Corporate Affairs, IIFL had told Moneycontrol.

(With inputs from Ritesh Presswala)
First Published on Oct 31, 2018 12:32 pm

tags #Diwali 2018 #Market Cues #Market Edge #Market news

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.