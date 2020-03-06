No F&O contracts for Yes Bank after May 28; NSE not to accept fresh bank guarantees by the lender

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) in a circular on March 6 announced that all existing futures and options (F&O) contracts of Yes Bank, across all expiries, will expire on May 28, 2020.

"...the exchange has decided that the existing futures and options contracts, across all expiries, shall expire on May 28, 2020. No futures and options contracts shall be available in Yes Bank for trading in equity derivatives segment from May 29, 2020, onwards," a press release from NSE said.

In a separate press release, NSE said due to the recent development in Yes Bank, it has decided that no fresh or renewal of bank guarantees and fixed deposit receipts issued by Yes Bank shall be accepted.

Besides, NSE said the existing benefit provided to members towards bank guarantees and fixed deposit receipts issued by Yes Bank in favour of NSE Clearing will be reduced.

Haircut in respect of shares of Yes Bank provided as collaterals shall be revised to 100 percent with effect from the beginning day of March 06, 2020, said NSE.

The NSE released the circular after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed a moratorium on Yes Bank and restricted withdrawals.

The Central Government has imposed a moratorium on Yes Bank, restricting the withdrawal of deposits to Rs 50,000. Any withdrawal over the amount will require the permission of the Reserve Bank of India.

The moratorium will be applicable from 6:00 pm on March 5 to April 3, 2020.

The bank will not be allowed to pay depositors a sum exceeding Rs.50,000 lying in any savings, current or any other deposit account, the government said in a notification.

In a press release, the RBI said, the financial position of Yes Bank has undergone a steady decline largely due to the inability of the bank to raise capital to address potential loan losses and resultant downgrades, triggering the invocation of bonds covenants by investors, and withdrawal of deposits. The bank has also experienced serious governance issues and practices in recent years, which have led to a steady decline of the bank.

RBI said it has been constantly engaging with the bank’s management to find ways to strengthen its balance sheet and liquidity and the management had indicated that various investors had been approached and were likely to come on board.

However, in the absence of a credible revival, the central bank said, it has come to the conclusion that, in the interest of the bank’s depositors, it had no alternative but to apply to the Central Government for imposing a moratorium under section 45 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

Accordingly, the Central Government has imposed moratorium effective from today, restricting the withdrawal of deposits to Rs 50,000, RBI said in the release.