'No ‘earth shattering’ reforms expected in Budget; bet on dividend-yielding stocks'

Investors can look at high dividend-yielding stocks such as ONGC, Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta which might pick up pace if there is some relief on the personal tax front, Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco Securities, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Edited excerpts:

There have been a number of infusions by the government to kickstart the economy in the past 6 months which has in a way tampered with the proposed fiscal deficit target of 3.3 percent of the GDP.

With so many injections already from their end, it is unlikely the Budget will bring about any other “earth-shattering” reforms.

However, there are expectations of some relief on the personal tax front and due to extended monsoons, subsidies for farmers could be another area that could be looked at.

Do you think the govt. will be able to meet this fiscal deficit target?

It is unlikely that the Government would be able to meet its fiscal deficit target this time. There are expectations that the fiscal slip would be as high as 3.7-4 percent.

This is however because of the fact that they have already taken a revenue hit by announcing the corporate tax cuts in October and are still struggling to meet their monthly GST revenue collection above Rs. 1 Lakh Cr.

Agriculture, real-estate, fertilizers, infrastructure are a few sectors that are likely to be in focus this Budget. These labor-intensive sectors need attention in order to kick-start the economic engine and hence they would hog the limelight this Budget.

The market has most likely had already factored in many of the expectations. However, if there are any significant surprises in terms of taxes, subsidies or further infusions, then the market will definitely show a knee-jerk reaction.

Recently, the Government rolled out an Rs. 102 Lakh Crs blueprint for infrastructure development in order to revive the fate of the sector.