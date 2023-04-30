 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
No conclusion of wrongdoing in SEBI application to Supreme Court: Adani Group

PTI
Apr 30, 2023 / 02:05 PM IST

In the statement, Adani said SEBI is conducting an investigation into allegations made by a foreign short-seller and also into market activity before and after release of its report on January 24.

Capital markets regulator SEBI has not concluded any wrongdoing in its application to the country's top court, seeking six more months to complete a probe into allegations against Adani Group, the conglomerate run by billionaire Gautam Adani said.

The Supreme Court had on March 2 asked Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to conclude within two months its probe into allegations levelled by US short-seller Hindenburg Research against Adani Group.

SEBI was to file a status report on May 2 but on Saturday it made an application seeking extension. Hindenburg in January accused Adani Group of accounting fraud and using a web of companies in tax havens to inflate revenue and stock prices, even as debt piled up.

The conglomerate has repeatedly denied all the allegations. SEBI in its application filed on Saturday stated that it needs six months to "arrive at conclusive finding" in case of those where "prima facie violations have been found" and "to revalidate the analysis and arrive at conclusive finding" where "prima facie violations have not been found."