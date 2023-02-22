NMDC Steel shares hit 5% upper circuit for third straight session

NMDC Steel shares surged for the third consecutive day on February 22, hitting the upper end of the 5 percent intra-day limit after the company's listing post its demerger.

There were only buyers for the stock at Rs 34.95 on the National Stock Exchange. The stock has now risen 15.5 percent from its listing price of Rs 30.25.

NMDC Steel, which operates as a subsidiary of parent company NMDC, made its debut on the exchanges after its demerger on February 20. The stock listed on the BSE and NSE at Rs 30.25 on February 20.

Under the demerger scheme, NMDC shareholders received one equity share of NMDC Steel for every share held.

Vaibhavi Ranjan