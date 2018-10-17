App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2018 03:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NMDC shares slip 3% on lower iron ore production and sales

NMDC sales plunged sharply by 81 percent to 13.40 million tonne in first two quarters of FY19, against 70.61 million tonne sales reported in corresponding period last fiscal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-controlled NMDC stock fell nearly 3 percent Wednesday after the sharp fall in production and sales for financial year 2018-19.

The stock closed at Rs 110.30, down Rs 3.10, or 2.73 percent on the BSE.

The state-owned mineral producer said iron ore production for first half of financial year 2018-19 stood at 12.21 million tonne. This was far lower compared to 15.65 million tonne production in same period last year.

Even its sales plunged sharply by 81 percent to 13.40 million tonne in first two quarters of FY19, against 70.61 million tonne sales reported in corresponding period last fiscal.
First Published on Oct 17, 2018 03:37 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #NMDC

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.