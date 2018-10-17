NMDC shares slip 3% on lower iron ore production and sales

State-controlled NMDC stock fell nearly 3 percent Wednesday after the sharp fall in production and sales for financial year 2018-19.

The stock closed at Rs 110.30, down Rs 3.10, or 2.73 percent on the BSE.

The state-owned mineral producer said iron ore production for first half of financial year 2018-19 stood at 12.21 million tonne. This was far lower compared to 15.65 million tonne production in same period last year.

Even its sales plunged sharply by 81 percent to 13.40 million tonne in first two quarters of FY19, against 70.61 million tonne sales reported in corresponding period last fiscal.