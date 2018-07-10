App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 01:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NMDC shares gain 1% after raising iron ore lumps, fines prices

The prices of iron ore lumps and fines are raised by Rs 150 per tonne.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
NMDC share price gained a percent intraday on Tuesday after the company increased prices for iron ore lumps and fines.

"The prices of iron ore w.e.f. 10-07-2018 has been fixed at Rs 3,200 per tonne for lump ore and Rs 2,810 per tonne for fines," the state-owned mineral producer said in its filing.

The above FOR prices are excluding royalty, DMF, NMET, cess, forest permit fee and other taxes, it added.

At 13:08 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 104.65, up Rs 0.90, or 0.87 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 01:20 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #NMDC

