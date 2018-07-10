NMDC shares gain 1% after raising iron ore lumps, fines prices

NMDC share price gained a percent intraday on Tuesday after the company increased prices for iron ore lumps and fines.

The prices of iron ore lumps and fines are raised by Rs 150 per tonne.

"The prices of iron ore w.e.f. 10-07-2018 has been fixed at Rs 3,200 per tonne for lump ore and Rs 2,810 per tonne for fines," the state-owned mineral producer said in its filing.

The above FOR prices are excluding royalty, DMF, NMET, cess, forest permit fee and other taxes, it added.

At 13:08 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 104.65, up Rs 0.90, or 0.87 percent on the BSE.