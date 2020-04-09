App
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2020 11:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NLC India share price climbs 7% after mining resumes at Neyveli

The lignite mining and power generation company informed exchanges that operations at Neyveli Mines resumed on April 8.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
NLC India share price gained 6.7 percent intraday on April 9 after the company resumed mining operations of Neyveli Mines.

The stock has rallied 21 percent in the last two weeks after falling 36 percent from March 4. It was trading at Rs 46.25 on the BSE, up Rs 1.35, or 3.01 percent, at 1110 hours.

The lignite mining and power generation company informed exchanges on April 8 that the operations at Neyveli Mines were resumed on April 8.

Close

To comply with the 21-day lockdown order, operations at opencast mines at Neyveli, including removal of overburden and mining of lignite, were put on hold, NLC told BSE on March 31.

But since NLC's opencast mines were linked to pit-head thermal power stations, lignite supply was continued from the pit head-stock to maintain the power generation.

First Published on Apr 9, 2020 11:50 am

