NLC India Ltd jumps 7% on robust Q4 numbers

Shares of NLC India Ltd jumped 7 percent on May 22 on robust Q4 results. At 3:09 pm the stock was trading 6.96 percent higher at Rs 91.35 on NSE.

The company's standalone net profit for the March quarter rose 76 percent to Rs 774 crore from the year-ago period. Revenue from operations rose 67 percent to Rs 4,296 crore. The financials included a loss of Rs 9 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing on May 19.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share and during the year NLC received an interim dividend of Rs 97 crore from its subsidiary NTPL.

On consolidated basis, NLC India reported net sales at Rs 5,134.04 crore in March 2023, up 66.37 percent from Rs 3,085.89 crore in March 2022. Quarterly net profit at Rs. 829.67 crore in March 2023, up 150.53 percent from Rs. 331.16 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA came in at Rs 2,443.98 crore, up 112.92 percent from Rs 1,147.86 crore in the year-ago quarter. NLC India EPS has increased to Rs. 4.03 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.39 in March 2022.

On standalone basis, NLC India reported, net sales at Rs 4,295.58 crore, up 66.54 percent from Rs. 2,579.26 crore in March 2022. Quarterly net profit at Rs 773.80 crore was up 75.97 percent from Rs. 439.73 crore in March 2022. EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,226.01 crores in March 2023 up 108.23 percent from Rs. 1,068.99 crores in March 2022. NLC India EPS has increased to Rs. 5.58 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.17 in March 2022.

