NLC India gains 12% on buyback approval

Moneycontol News

Shares of NLC India rose 12 percent in the early trade on Wednesday after company board approved share buyback proposal.

The board of directors of the company in the meeting held on October 9 approved the proposal to buyback of not exceeding 14,19,31,818

equity shares at a price of Rs 88per equity share.

On Monday, Coal India and NLC India have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for formation of JV company for solar power

generation of 3,000 MW and thermal power projects of 2,000 MW capacity.

At 09:16 hrs NLC India was quoting at Rs 80.65, up Rs 6.70, or 9.06 percent on the BSE.