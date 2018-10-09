NLC India, Coal India up 2% on forming JV company for power generation

Shares of NLC India and Coal India rose more than 2 percent intraday Tuesday as both companies are going to formed a joint venture (JV) company for power generation.

Coal India and NLC India have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for formation of JV company for solar power generation of 3,000 MW and thermal power projects of 2,000 MW capacity.

The JV company to come up on equal equity participation of 50:50 has a time line of 15 months for completion of solar power projects and 60 month period for thermal power projects.

The projects will be financed through debt equity ratio of 70:30 as per the CERC norms.

NLC India's board meeting is scheduled to be held on October 09 to consider the matters relating to buy back of fully paid up equity shares of the company.

At 10:32 hrs NLC India was quoting at Rs 73.75, up 1.94 percent and Coal India was quoting at Rs 269.95, up 0.86 percent.