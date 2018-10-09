App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 09, 2018 10:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

NLC India board approves Rs 1,249 cr share buyback plan

Coal India said that it has entered into a pact with NLC India to set up a joint venture for power generation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

NLC India said its board has approved proposal to buyback of shares worth Rs 1,248.9 crore.

The board of directors of the company in the meeting held has "approved the proposal to buyback of not exceeding 14,19,31,818 equity shares...for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 12,48,99,99,984," NLC India said in a BSE filing.

Coal India said that it has entered into a pact with NLC India to set up a joint venture for power generation.
First Published on Oct 9, 2018 10:22 pm

tags #markets #NLC India

most popular

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Missed opportunities: 9 poor business decisions that would have changed history

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Top 6 video games that you should not miss in October

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.