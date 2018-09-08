App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2018 03:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Niyogin Fintech acquires controlling stake in Moneyfront for Rs 12 cr

Moneyfront, a subsidiary of InvestDirect Capital Services, provides platform to help clients invest in mutual funds and other fixed-income instruments

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Niyogin Fintech, which provides platform for collateral free credit to MSME's, Saturday said it has acquired 50.1 per cent stake in Moneyfront for Rs 12 crore.

"Niyogin Fintech Ltd has announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire 50.1 per cent share in Moneyfront for Rs 12 crore," the company said in a statement.

Moneyfront, a subsidiary of InvestDirect Capital Services, provides platform to help clients invest in mutual funds and other fixed-income instruments.

The deal will be a non-cash equity swap transaction, the statement said, adding that investments from Niyogin, as part of the deal, will be used for acceleration of growth and business requirements.

"We are excited to partner with Moneyfront where I believe that the combination of wealth solutions and talent, which Moneyfront brings to the table will enable deepening of our existing client relationships while being value accretive to our shareholders," Niyogin Chairman and Co-Founder Amit Rajpal said.

The partnership will help Moneyfront accelerate its growth by leveraging Niyogin's distribution channel and state of the art technology platform while allowing Niyogin to take a significant step forward in building its knowledge and capabilities within the wealth solutions domain, the statement said.
First Published on Sep 8, 2018 03:32 pm

tags #Business #markets

most popular

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Samsung foldable smartphone to be unveiled in November?

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.