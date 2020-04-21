Nirmitee Robotics lists at 2.2% premium over issue price

HVAC air duct cleaning company Nirmitee Robotics shares listed at Rs 189 on April 21, logging a 2.2 percent premium over issue price of Rs 185 per share.

It is the fifth startup to be listed on the BSE Startups Platform.

"Amidst the nationwide lockdown announced due to the novel pandemic, BSE SME and Startups segment have seen three SMEs and one startup get listed on the exchange. On April 21, 2020, Nirmitee Robotics India became the 5th company to get listed on the BSE Startups Platform," the exchange said in its release.

Nirmitee Robotics India is a Nagpur-based company.

"The company came out with an initial public offering of 1,75,200 equity shares. The company successfully completed its public issue on April 9, 2020," the exchange said.

Mumbai-based Aryaman Financial Services was the lead manager for Nirmitee Robotics IPO.

Nirmitee Robotics listed under TS Group, i.e. the scrip would be trade-for-trade segment for 10 trading days.

The trading in the equity shares of Nirmitee Robotics shall be transferred from trade-for-trade segment (TS Group) to rolling segment with effect from May 6. Accordingly, the dealings in the equity shares of the company will be shifted under MS Group, the exchange said.

Today, Nopea Capital Services bought 26,400 equity shares of the Nirmitee at Rs 187.18 per share, whereas Shah Hetalkumar Narendrakumar sold 4,200 shares of the company at Rs 187 per share, as per the bulk deals data available on the exchange.

Other four companies listed so far on BSE Startups Platform were Alphalogic Techsys, Transpact Enterprises, Valencia Nutrition and Tranway Technologies. These five companies have been able to raise Rs 22.24 crore from the market and the total market capitalisation of these companies as on April 21, 2020 is Rs 62.47 crore, the BSE said.

The 322 companies listed on BSE SME Platform have raised Rs 3,320.48 crore from the market and total market capitalization of these companies as on April 21, 2020 was Rs 15,918.07 crore, it added.