Nirmala Sitharaman gets top job as FM in Modi 2.0; here is what the experts said

Nirmala Sitharaman has become the first female finance minister of India after Indira Gandhi. She will assume a dual role under Modi 2.0, and will also serve as the Corporate Affairs Minister.

Other major names in the newly formed cabinet include Amit Shah as the Home Minister, Rajnath Singh as the Defence Minister and S Jaishankar, who was among the surprise picks to take oath on Thursday, as the External Affairs Minister.

We have collated views from various experts on the appointment of Nirmala Sitharaman as the new finance minister under Modi 2.0:

Ajay Bodke, CEO - PMS at Prabhudas Lilladher

With an illustrious academic background in the sphere of economics (Masters in Economics from JNU), a Doctorate in Indo-European Textile Trade, a stint in leading consultancy Pricewaterhouse Coopers as well as a reasonably successful stint as the Defence & Commerce Minister in the previous term of the government; Nirmala Sitharaman is eminently qualified to steer India's economy which is facing multiple headwinds of slowing consumption impulses, moribund private capex cycle and anemic exports.

Sanjeev Jain, VP Equity Research at Sunness Capital India

Nirmala Sitharaman's appointment as the finance minister is a welcome move for D-Street.

She is appointed as an FM under the current challenging environment like liquidity crunch, as well as NPA issue. She has good experience to handle the challenging environment.

Nifty50 is likely to get past the 12,000 mark convincingly in coming months and quarters. We are back in the bull market which spurted in 2018 and the first half of 2019, and from this time, the gains will be more broad-based.

The bull market may not be visible in the index stocks because most of them are priced to perfection. We will see is again re-rating of the PE multiple ahead of the earnings.

Sameer Kalra, Founder & President (Research) at Target Investing

The stock and bond market will welcome this move, there might be some disappointment as a lot of domestic speculated of another outcome.

FIIs will also be happy and would expect inflows to increase as this gives north block a new leader with similar attributes as previous minister.

Sahil Kapoor, Chief Market Strategist at Edelweiss professional Investor Research

We expect a turnaround in the economic cycle and remain bullish on the markets with Nirmala Sitharaman as the new FM.

We believe reflationary forces will form the backdrop of the next growth trajectory. Mid-Caps remain our preferred space with a room for a significant rally going forward.

We expect Nifty could rise to a level of 13,000-13,500 while the Midcap Index can rise to a level of 25,000. We expect G-sec 10 yr. yield to fall to a level of around 6.5 percent.

