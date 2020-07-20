Nippon India, Societe Generale buy PVR RE shares; Jupiter South Asia Investment offloads stake in Quick Heal

Nippon India, Societe Generale and Sundaram BNP Parbas acquired rights entitlement (RE) shares of multiplex chain PVR via open market transactions on July 20.

PVR has opened subscription for its rights issue of Rs 300 crore on July 17 and simultaneously trading in RE also began on the same day.

The issue will close on July 31 and the issue price has been fixed at Rs 784 per rights share.

On July 20, Nippon India Retirement Fund Wealth Creation Scheme has bought 20,000 RE shares of PVR at Rs 222 per share, Sundaram BNP Parbas Mutual Fund acquired 35,000 shares at Rs 224 per share and Societe Generale purchased 25,641 shares at Rs 224 per share, bulk deals data on the National Stock Exchange showed.

On the contrary, Gaoling Fund LP sold 31,985 RE shares at Rs 225.99 per share. Taiyo Greater India Fund sold 19,144 shares at Rs 235.3 per share. Multiples Private Equity Fund and Multiples Private Equity Fund I sold 21,750 shares and 65,250 at Rs 226.15 and Rs 226.24 per share, respectively.

PVR RE share price closed at Rs 224.15 on the NSE, down 11.5 percent as compared to its intrinsic value of Rs 253.15 per share. The intrinsic value is the difference between PVR share price (Rs 1,037.15) and rights issue price (Rs 784).

Among other deals, Jupiter South Asia Investment Company offloaded 3,29,911 shares in Quick Heal Technologies at Rs 118.87 per share.

SK Growth Fund has bought 38,000 shares in Tembo Global at Rs 128.58 per share.