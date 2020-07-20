App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 09:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nippon India, Societe Generale buy PVR RE shares; Jupiter South Asia Investment offloads stake in Quick Heal

Jupiter South Asia Investment Company offloaded 3,29,911 shares in Quick Heal Technologies at Rs 118.87 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Nippon India, Societe Generale and Sundaram BNP Parbas acquired rights entitlement (RE) shares of multiplex chain PVR via open market transactions on July 20.

PVR has opened subscription for its rights issue of Rs 300 crore on July 17 and simultaneously trading in RE also began on the same day.

The issue will close on July 31 and the issue price has been fixed at Rs 784 per rights share.

Close

On July 20, Nippon India Retirement Fund Wealth Creation Scheme has bought 20,000 RE shares of PVR at Rs 222 per share, Sundaram BNP Parbas Mutual Fund acquired 35,000 shares at Rs 224 per share and Societe Generale purchased 25,641 shares at Rs 224 per share, bulk deals data on the National Stock Exchange showed.

related news

On the contrary, Gaoling Fund LP sold 31,985 RE shares at Rs 225.99 per share. Taiyo Greater India Fund sold 19,144 shares at Rs 235.3 per share. Multiples Private Equity Fund and Multiples Private Equity Fund I sold 21,750 shares and 65,250 at Rs 226.15 and Rs 226.24 per share, respectively.

PVR RE share price closed at Rs 224.15 on the NSE, down 11.5 percent as compared to its intrinsic value of Rs 253.15 per share. The intrinsic value is the difference between PVR share price (Rs 1,037.15) and rights issue price (Rs 784).

Among other deals, Jupiter South Asia Investment Company offloaded 3,29,911 shares in Quick Heal Technologies at Rs 118.87 per share.

SK Growth Fund has bought 38,000 shares in Tembo Global at Rs 128.58 per share.
First Published on Jul 20, 2020 09:52 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Market Edge #PVR

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.