Nine of top 10 firms lose Rs 1.87 lakh crore in market valuation; HDFC Bank, RIL hit hard

PTI
Feb 26, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST

Last week, the BSE benchmark tumbled 1,538.64 points or 2.52 per cent amid concerns that the US Federal Reserve might raise interest rates further to curb inflation.

Nine of the 10 most valued firms faced a combined erosion of Rs 1,87,808.26 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit amid an overall weak trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark tumbled 1,538.64 points or 2.52 per cent amid concerns that the US Federal Reserve might raise interest rates further to curb inflation. Fresh foreign fund outflows also dented investor sentiments.

Barring ITC, all 10 firms, including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, ICICI Bank and Hindustan Unilever, were the laggards.

HDFC Bank's valuation declined by Rs 37,848.16 crore to Rs 8,86,070.99 crore at close on Friday.