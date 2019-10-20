App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2019 10:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

Nine of top-10 firms add Rs 1.47 lakh crore in m-cap

Barring Infosys, rest nine companies witnessed addition in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended October 18.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Nine of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added a whopping Rs 1.47 lakh crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries (RIL) and TCS grabbing the limelight with the maximum gains.

Barring Infosys, rest nine companies witnessed addition in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended October 18.

RIL's valuation zoomed Rs 39,876.44 crore to Rs 8,97,179.47 crore.

Close

RIL on October 18 added another feather to its cap by becoming the first Indian firm to hit the Rs 9 lakh crore market valuation mark in intra-day trade.

related news

The m-cap of TCS soared Rs 26,379.27 crore to Rs 7,71,996.87 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) jumped Rs 21,962.02 crore to Rs 4,55,952.72 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation climbed Rs 16,767.89 crore to Rs 6,72,466.30 crore and that of HDFC advanced Rs 14,728.66 crore to Rs 3,61,801.97 crore.

The m-cap of State Bank of India (SBI) went higher by Rs 13,521.15 crore to Rs 2,40,652.15 crore and that of ICICI Bank rose Rs 6,046.16 crore to Rs 2,82,783.39 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank added Rs 5,223.93 crore to its m-cap to reach Rs 3,08,555.52 crore. ITC logged a rise of Rs 2,948.75 crore to its valuation to stand at Rs 3,02,861.98 crore.

On the other hand, the valuation of Infosys tumbled Rs 20,594.7 crore to Rs 3,29,751.88 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL was at the top spot, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC, ICICI Bank and SBI.

During the last week, the Sensex advanced 1,171.30 points or 3.07 per cent.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 20, 2019 10:27 am

tags #Business #markets

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.