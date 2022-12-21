Nine high conviction themes that will make you money in 2023

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

2022 was a dramatic year for the markets — we saw extreme optimism as well as pessimism, a prolonged war and unprecedented Central Bank action to tame inflation. The markets braved it all and still managed to produce winners. 2023 promises to be yet another volatile year, but we have picked themes that will ride out the uncertainty. We have very high conviction on these nine themes for a rewarding investing journey. CRAMS: Global pharma innovators have been scouting for...