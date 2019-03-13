App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 06:19 PM IST | Source: Mecklai Financial

Nikkei at fresh 15 year high

Nikkei at fresh 15 year high

Whatsapp

The above graph is the line chart of Nikkei 225 from October 2014 till 22nd April 2015.


Nikkei 225 closed above 20000 for the first time in past 15 years ending at 20134 points up by 1.12% today. The index surged despite soft US finish yesterday, but Japan in the early morning came out with trade surplus for the first time since 2012. The trade balance came in at 229 billion Yen in March beating the market expectations for a surplus of 44.6 billion Yen. There was a faster rise in March exports which climbed 8.5% from a year earlier after 2.5% gain in February 2015. The trade surplus helped the index to surpass the 20000 mark and closed above it.

Along with the trade balance the corporate earnings from Japan came on strong footing which boosted investors confidence for the economy. Nikkei is expected to surge further as other Asian markets are also near decade high. Going ahead further economic releases will be the major trigger for Nikkei 225.
First Published on Apr 22, 2015 06:00 am

tags #Rupee

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.