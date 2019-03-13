Nikkei at fresh 15 year high

The above graph is the line chart of Nikkei 225 from October 2014 till 22nd April 2015.

Nikkei 225 closed above 20000 for the first time in past 15 years ending at 20134 points up by 1.12% today. The index surged despite soft US finish yesterday, but Japan in the early morning came out with trade surplus for the first time since 2012. The trade balance came in at 229 billion Yen in March beating the market expectations for a surplus of 44.6 billion Yen. There was a faster rise in March exports which climbed 8.5% from a year earlier after 2.5% gain in February 2015. The trade surplus helped the index to surpass the 20000 mark and closed above it.

Along with the trade balance the corporate earnings from Japan came on strong footing which boosted investors confidence for the economy. Nikkei is expected to surge further as other Asian markets are also near decade high. Going ahead further economic releases will be the major trigger for Nikkei 225.