NIIT Technologies rises 6% post robust Q2 numbers

NIIT Technologies rose 6.5 percent after company reported robust numbers in the quarter ended September 2018.

The company has reported a healthy sequential growth of 30.3 percent in its consolidated profit to Rs 111.8 crore, driven by strong operational performance. Profit in the quarter ended June 2018 stood at Rs 85.8 crore.

Consolidated revenue during the quarter grew by 10 percent to Rs 907.4 crore QoQ with fresh order inflow expanding to $160 million.

Consolidated EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) increased 25.1 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 164 crore and margin expanded by 230 basis points to 18.1 percent in Q2FY19.

The attrition rate was at 10.8 percent at the end of September quarter, which was higher compared to 10.1 percent in previous quarter.

At 13:49 hrs NIIT Technologies was quoting at Rs 1,197.05, up Rs 56.90, or 4.99 percent on the BSE.