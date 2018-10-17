NIIT Tech Q2 profit jumps 30% on strong operational numbers; order intake expands to $160 mn

Software company NIIT Technologies has reported a healthy sequential growth of 30.3 percent in its consolidated profit to Rs 111.8 crore, driven by strong operational performance.

Profit in the quarter ended June 2018 stood at Rs 85.8 crore.

"Broad based derisked growth across all verticals and significant investments in building differentiated capability while simultaneously improving margin profile were the highlights of the quarter," Sudhir Singh, Chief Executive Officer said.

Consolidated revenue during the quarter grew by 10 percent to Rs 907.4 crore QoQ with fresh order inflow expanding to $160 million.

"Fresh business of $160 million was secured during the current quarter which included 10 new logos, the company said, adding order book executable over the next 12 months expanded to $363 million.

Of the fresh business secured during the quarter, $86 million was from the US, $39 million from EMEA and $35 million from Rest of World.

Digital business, which grew by 11.6 percent sequentially, contributed 28 percent to total revenue, NIIT Technologies said.

"Over the past few years the Company has been shifting gears and in recent quarters it has transformed completely to engage with the emerging. The business from Digital has been accelerating and has grown 38 percent YoY and represents 28 percent of overall revenue," Rajendra S Pawar, Chairman said.

The company has added four new clients in July-September quarter.

Consolidated EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) increased 25.1 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 164 crore and margin expanded by 230 basis points to 18.1 percent in Q2FY19.

The attrition rate was at 10.8 percent at the end of September quarter, which was higher compared to 10.1 percent in previous quarter.

At 13:21 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 1,176.50, up Rs 36.35, or 3.19 percent on the BSE.