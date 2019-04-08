App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2019 11:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NIIT Tech loses 3% after promoters offload stake, NIIT locked in 20% upper circuit

Funds affiliated with Baring Private Equity Asia will buy about 30 percent stake in NIIT Technologies from NIIT Ltd and other promoter entities for about Rs 2,627 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) acquired 30 percent stake in NIIT Technologies  from promoters, including NIIT Limited for about Rs 2,627 crore.

The deal will also trigger an open offer under which BPEA will make an offer to the public shareholders of NIIT Technologies for purchasing up to 26 percent additional shareholding — taking the total deal value to up to Rs 4,890 crore.

"Funds affiliated with Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) have signed definitive agreements to buy about 18.85 million shares of the company (approximately 30 percent shareholding) from NIIT and other promoter entities at a price of Rs 1,394 per share," NIIT Technologies said in a BSE filing on April 6.

This includes about 14.4 million shares of NIIT, and about 4.3 million shares held by members of families of NIIT founders Rajendra Pawar and Vijay Thadani.

related news

NIIT Limited holds about 23 percent stake, while Pawar and Singh with their families hold around 7 percent shares in NIIT Technologies.

NIIT Technologies shares lost nearly 3 percent in morning on April 8.

The stock has rallied 49 percent in last one year amid rupee depreciation which supported earnings. It was quoting at Rs 1,310.50, down Rs 39.00, or 2.89 percent on the BSE, at 10:06 hours IST.

On the other hand, shares of NIIT were locked in 20 percent upper circuit at Rs 114.50 after stake sale in software company. There were pending buy orders of 281,882 shares, with no sellers available.

In a separate filing, NIIT Technologies said the open offer for up to 1.62 crore fully paid-up equity shares (representing 26 percent stake) will be made by Hulst BV along with The Baring Asia Private Equity Fund VII, LP, The Baring Asia Private Equity Fund VII, LP1 and The Baring Asia Private Equity Fund VII, SCSp.

This transaction is conditional upon customary conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals, including anti-trust and competition clearances from the Competition Commission of India.

While maintaining buy on NIIT Limited, Emkay said although the company has not disclosed any plans for the use of the funds, it believes that it would prefer gradual-payouts in the form of buybacks over the years compared with a large special dividend as it would like to secure the future interest of the core business.

"The gradual payouts of cash implies a significant dilution to the return on equity of the business as the cash investments would at best have a 7 percent yield compared with the IT-services business return on equity of over 12 percent in FY19E. The lower return on equity profile would cap the upside," the research house added.

The right balance of buyback-based payouts and efficient capital allocation on inorganic investments in the Corporate Learnings business should work in favor of long-term investors, Emkay believes.

Sameer Kalra - Equity Research Analyst & Founder Target Investing said the deal is slightly negative for NIIT Technologies minority shareholders as the premium is very low on the open offer which might have low response or revised price. "And PE buyout might result in some management changes and client outlook."

But he believes this is big positive for NIIT Ltd. "Shareholders as the transaction will result in company receiving Rs 2,000 crore approximately for their 23 percent in NIIT Tech which amounts to Rs 120 per share as per current price of Rs 95 per share."

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 8, 2019 11:16 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #NIIT #NIIT Limited #NIIT Technologies

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Terror Incidents in Pakistan Declined by 21% in 2018: Report

Amitabh Bachchan Buys Mercedes-Benz V-Class Worth Rs 82 Lakh, Most Exp ...

SC Asks CBI to Brief it over Ongoing Trial of 'Kingpin' Sajjan Kumar i ...

Leh to Have Country's Highest Altitude Polling Station Catering to Lea ...

Rahul Levelling Corruption Allegations on Modi for Political Gains: Ga ...

PNB's Stake Sale in Housing Finance Arm 'Credit Positive', to Strength ...

OnePlus 7 Launch Expected Soon as OnePlus 6T Price Slashed by Rs 4,000 ...

New Freshwater Shrimp Species Discovered in Gujarat, Named After Kutch ...

Pakistan Minority Groups Hold Rally Outside White House Against 'Genoc ...

RJD launches manifesto, promises job quotas in private sector

Buried under tide of complaints, bias allegations, says EC

Jamui lok sabha seat: LJP's Chirag Paswan popular, but may face a clos ...

Political ad spend on Facebook crosses Rs 10 crore; BJP supporters con ...

The music industry is dead. Long live the music industry!

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty erase gains, Vedanta, Yes Bank to ...

Lakshmi Vilas Bank hits upper circuit, Indiabulls Housing falls 4% on ...

NIIT Tech shares fall 3%, NIIT surges 20% on proposed Baring PE deal

Polycab India IPO subscribed 71% on opening day

'Phir ek baar, Modi Sarkar': BJP launches campaign theme, says choice ...

Restrictions on Jammu-Srinagar highway leave locals fuming; PDP, NC or ...

US rattled as China's construction work under Belt and Road initiative ...

Mid-cap IT sector ‘clicks’ with spate of deals; strong global grow ...

Malaysia Open 2019: Lin Dan heralds return with well-crafted victory o ...

Super Deluxe: How involving four writers with different styles enriche ...

Atal Setu, a new bridge in Bihar over troubled Kosi, raises risk of hi ...

Randeep Maddoke on Landless, his film which documents the lives of Dal ...

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL likely being tested in India, to be price ...

Nick Jonas’ cool move saves Priyanka Chopra from certain embarrassme ...

Uyarndha Manithan: Amitabh Bachchan shares a candid still with son Abh ...

Chhichhore: Shraddha Kapoor announces wrap, calls it ‘an experience ...

WrestleMania: Mustafa Ali suffers a dreadful injury after smashing his ...

Happy Birthday Amit Trivedi: A look at his battle with speech anxiety ...

Cobra: Ram Gopal Varma debuts as an actor on his birthday

Did Thanos snap Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, and Mark Ruffalo's mous ...

Allu Arjun may face unknown difficulties in his career this year, pred ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.