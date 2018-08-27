Nifty@record high! What should investors do now? Buy, hold or book profits

Tracking positive trend in global markets led to a breakout in India markets, pushing the Nifty index above its previous record high of 11,620.70 recorded on 23 August.

The Nifty hit yet another record high of 11,700.95 in intraday trade on Monday. It managed to end at a fresh closing high of 11,691.95.

Most experts feel that there won't be any dip in momentum and chances of the index hitting 11,800-12,000 remain fairly strong as long as it stays above 11,600.

Long-term investors can ride the momentum with stocks which are also hitting fresh record highs along with Nifty while others can look at booking part profits.

Riding the momentum on D-Street nearly 40 stocks hit a fresh 52-week high on the NSE which include Bajaj Finance, TCS, RIL, HDFC AMC, Mphasis, Havells India, Axis Bank, and RBL Bank etc. among others.

“The price action of last week depicted a ‘Shooting Star’ kind of formation on the weekly candlestick charts. To negate this bearish formation, Nifty need to close above 11,620 levels. On such a close, we may head towards the zone of 11,800 – 12,000,” Mazhar Mohammad , Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in, told Moneycontrol.

“But, in our opinion, traders will get a compelling opportunity to trade only after a correction,” Mohammad added.

On the weekly chart for the week ended August 24, the index has formed a small bullish candle carrying a small upper shadow indicating profit booking at higher levels.

The index is moving in a ‘Higher Top’ and ‘Higher Bottom’ formation on the daily and weekly charts indicating a sustained uptrend.

“The chart pattern suggests that if Nifty crosses and sustains above 11,620, it would witness buying momentum which would lead towards 11,680-11,740 levels,” Rajesh Palviya, Head - Technical & Derivatives Analyst, Axis Securities, told Moneycontrol.

“The Nifty continues to remain in an uptrend in the medium-term, so buying on dips continues to be our preferred strategy,” he said.

Some good news for investors

India VIX fell down by 5.70 percent at 12.41 and lower volatility even after small dips suggest that decline could be bought in the market.

On the options front, maximum Put OI is placed at 11000 and 11500 strikes while maximum Call OI is at 11600 then 11500 strike. “As we are in the August expiry week, VWAP and settlement could drive the stock specific move in the market,” suggest experts.

“Nifty is trading higher to its series VWAP so overall bulls are likely to keep upper hand while intact Call writing at higher strike could limit its upside. Stock wise we are expecting a positive move in Reliance, TCS, Bajaj Finance, ONGC, Aurobindo Pharma, Glenmark, TVS Motor, HUL, etc.,” Chandan Taparia, Derivatives and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities, told Moneycontrol.

“Now, the index has to continue to hold above 11550 zones to witness an up move towards 11666 then 11700 zones while on the downside immediate major support is seen at 11500-11450 zones,” he added.