you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 11:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty50 rejig: Indiabulls Housing falls 8%, Nestle jumps 3%

The Index maintenance sub-committee of NSE indices decided to include Nestle India in the Nifty as a part of its periodic review.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance cracked almost 8 percent, while those of Nestle India climbed 3 percent on the NSE on August 29.

The food and beverage giant is to replace Indiabulls Housing Finance on the Nifty50 index from September 27, the NSE said in its circulars on August 28.

The index maintenance sub-committee of NSE indices decided to include Nestle India in the Nifty 50 as a part of its periodic review.

Nestle has increased investor wealth nearly 23-fold over the last 10 years, while Indiabulls Housing Finance has lost 64 percent in the last year.

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance were trading 5.72 percent down at Rs 431.10 at 1045 IST, while those of Nestle India were 1.63 percent up at Rs 12,721.70 on the NSE.

 

First Published on Aug 29, 2019 11:05 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #markets #NSE #stocks

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.