App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty50 Price-to-Earnings premium is largely because of 'Sher Aaya' syndrome

We are positive on pharma, diagnostic, FMCG, and other consumer-facing companies

Kshitij Anand @kshanand

The Nifty50 Price to Earnings (PE) premium, especially in the last 7-8 years is due to what I call the ‘Sher Aaaya’ syndrome. Each year, analysts have been expecting a 14-15% earnings growth, Prasanna Pathak, Head of Equity at Taurus Mutual Fund, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Edited excerpt:

Q) Market is holding strong 9,000 levels, do you think we are slowly moving out of the bear phase?

A) Historically, bear markets have lasted anywhere between 6 months and 30 months. If we look at Nifty50 or the S&P BSE Sensex, the bear market is only 2 months old.

However, the broader markets have been in a bear phase for more than 2 years now. Even in the Nifty or Sensex, more than 50 percent of the stocks have been in a bear phase for more than a year now.

Close

Having said that, we do believe that the real pain in the economy will be reflected in the next 6 months and hence another down-leg is a high probability event. There is a possibility that the broader markets might outperform in this down-leg.

Prasanna Pathak
Prasanna Pathak
Fund Manager-Equity|Taurus Mutual Fund
Q) What is your worst fear for post-COVID-19 world? Do you think the investment climate would change, investors would become more cautious about investing in equities (we saw that post 2008 crisis) etc.?

A) The worst fears post the COVID-19 world is that of the protectionist policies being followed by many countries, the ensuing cold war, and turmoil in the currency markets.

The investment climate might take a hit in the short-term. However, with the unprecedented printing of money going on globally, it will be interesting to see which asset classes the printed money finally lands up in.

Q) If someone plans to construct a portfolio what should be the ideal portfolio allocation and why?

A) The portfolio construction depends on many factors like age, risk appetite, goals, financial health, etc. to name a few. A person in his 30s with moderate risk appetite can have approximately 30 percent in Bank FD/liquid Funds/Arbitrage Funds, 20 percent in Debt Funds, 35% Equities, and 15% Gold/Gold ETF  (I have excluded real-estate here.).

This allocation strategy gives proper diversification across asset classes. Even individual asset classes should be further diversified across different fund-categories.

These are indicative allocations and will depend on various factors mentioned above. It is advisable to consult a wealth advisor for tailor-made strategies.

Q) How is Nifty50 placed when we compare it with historical averages?

A) The Nifty50 Price to Earnings (PE) premium, especially in the last 7-8 years is due to what I call the ‘Sher Aaaya’ syndrome. Each year, analysts have been expecting a 14-15% earnings growth.

However, due to some extraordinary event (ex: demonetization, GST, NBFC crisis, COVID-19 etc), the actual earnings have turned out to be much lower.

These events, by nature, have been one-time/ temporary events but have occurred in tandem one after another. So coming to the NIFTY PE premium, since it discounts forward earnings, the hope is that earnings will rebound in the next two years.

However, given the fact that we have been in a depressed earnings scenario for a prolonged period now, the probability of a robust earnings rebound (actual ‘ Sher aaya’) cannot be ruled out.

Q) Historically, markets have usually rebounded the most in 3-6 months post sharp corrections. Barring the Tech meltdown in 2000, markets have delivered positive returns in the subsequent 12-month period.

A) We are in unprecedented times and predicting 6-12 months returns will be difficult. We are already in the midst of a bounce back and have recovered almost 30% from the bottom. Given historical evidence, the probability of good returns over a period of 2-3 years is high.

Q) On average, it takes about 156 days between peak to trough – the lowest has been 35 days in 2006 and the highest 410 days during Nov’10-Dec’11. When do you see Indian markets returning to bull phase?

A) As mentioned above, these are unprecedented times. We believe that the next 6 months will be challenging for the economy front.

Assuming most concerns are mitigated by that time, it will take at least another year for the economy to normalize. In such a scenario, the Capex cycle can start by FY22-23 in the midst of benign interest rates.

So, in the absence of any further shocks, the economy can be expected to be in a moderately bullish phase around FY23-24, which also happens to be an election year in India. Since Mr. Market is a forward discounting entity, it may start discounting about a year in advance.

Q) India has a long road ahead to catch up with China. But, it must be now that India has to act. Which are the companies that are likely to emerge as big winners from Trade War 2.0?

A) In the backdrop of backlash against China, there is a window of opportunity for India. Given its scale and also since its tax rates are now at par with various other Asian exporters, India has the potential to emerge as a preferred option to China.

Also, this is the right time for the government to flex its muscles and insist on all companies to have a local manufacturing base if they wish to cater to our vast consumer base. Companies that can support and cater to such manufacturing bases will benefit. Also, depending on how global trade set-up evolves, certain export-oriented companies with a strong balance-sheet and scale would benefit.

Q) Which are the sectors that you are positive on?

A) Broadly speaking, we tend to be positive on Pharma, diagnostic, FMCG, and other consumer-facing companies.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 22, 2020 01:05 pm

tags #Covid-19 #Market Edge #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty #Prasanna Pathak #Sensex #taurus mutual fund

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Investment tips in COVID-19 times: Here is what commercial real estate experts say

Investment tips in COVID-19 times: Here is what commercial real estate experts say

COVID-19 | Helicopter drop of money gets mainstream policy attention

COVID-19 | Helicopter drop of money gets mainstream policy attention

Explained | Moderna vaccine: Everything you need to know

Explained | Moderna vaccine: Everything you need to know

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.