App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 05, 2020 07:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty50 is approaching 13,078 in 2020 but the volatility will not be ruled out

The correction might get deeper if 11,800 gets traded on lower side on a weekly basis and in that case the fall could extend till the levels of 11,410 and 11,250.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Manali Bhatia

Amid heavy volatility, the bulls came out as a winner and the Nifty50 ended the year with a gain of more than 1,300 points. The bulls continued having an upper hand in selective large caps throughout the year and acted as a major contributor to the Nifty.

HDFC, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries remained the flavour of the 2019 and delivered decent return to the traders.

Close

Though FY2019 left the traders on a joyous note, and the trend is likely to continue, but volatility would not be ruled out in FY2020. We could see much higher levels in the coming months, but the journey would not be smooth.

related news

The higher top and higher bottom cycle is still intact, but negative divergence on the monthly chart suggests that mild retracement is expected from its current levels. Until 11,800 is intact, the short term trend will remain bullish.

The correction might get deeper if 11,800 gets traded on the lower side on a weekly basis, and in that case, the fall could extend till the levels of 11,410 and 11,250. From the last three years, the Nifty50 has been trading in the upward sloping channel, and this trend is suggesting that any correction would provide a prudent opportunity to the traders from time to time.

As the overall trend is still up, the Fibonacci projection suggesting that 13,078 is likely to be the next target for Nifty50 in the current year. On a weekly time frame, the prices are trading above all major medium term moving averages, which is likely to act as a cushion on any fall.

As per the overall structure and price pattern, aviation stocks are emerging as a lucrative buying opportunity on current levels with the medium term perspective. Apart from this, private sector banks and small finance banks are likely to be the flavour of 2020 and ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and IDFC First Bank would be our preferred picks.

 

The Author is Senior Research Analyst at Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 5, 2020 07:50 am

tags #Expert Columns

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.